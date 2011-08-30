How To Become A Ballperson At The U.S. Open

Photo: NBC/YouTube

Cosmo Kramer made the idea of the full-grown “ball man” seem ridiculous, but it’s not as far fetched as it sounds.If you want to be a “ballperson” at the country’s biggest tennis tournament, all you have to do is show up.



The U.S. Open holds open tryouts every summer for anyone who thinks they have the right to stuff to chase little yellow balls for the world’s best tennis players.

The only official requirement is that you be at least 14 years old.

From that point, you just have to out-hustle about 600 other people for one of 80 spots on the official roster. That’s how many showed up for this year’s tryout a few weeks ago.

All ages can apply and do get picked, but the average of those who make the cut is around 16.

While all that running would be a challenge for most armchair tennis pros, perhaps the biggest challenge is throwing those balls all over the court. The tennis balls must be delivered quickly and accurately and long tossing is a vital part of the audition.

It’s too late for you this year, but keep it on your calendar for 2012. The job pays minimum wage, but you get to keep the uniform when the two weeks are up.

Just try not to run into any superstars while you’re working….

