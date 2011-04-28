How To Beat The New York Times Paywall With Safari

We’ve showed you several ways to get around the New York Times paywall before, and while many of them won’t work anymore, there are still more loopholes being discovered.



The latest is a workaround in Safari for both Mac and Windows.

All you have to do is click the “Reader” button that shows up in your URL bar when you view an article and it won’t count towards your paywall limit.

It’s unclear if this is an oversight on the NYT’s part, or just something wonky with Safari. Either way, it probably won’t work for long. Enjoy it whole you can.

