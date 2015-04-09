How to beat jet lag

Jet Lag is quite possibly the worst part of travelling.

Adjusting to a new time zone always take longer than you want it to — and it leaves you totally exhausted with less time to enjoy your vacation.

Fortunately, Visitors Coverage has complied this infographic with a bunch of tips and tricks to help you avoid jet lag altogether. Some useful tips include smelling rosemary to keep you awake, eating cherries instead of taking sleeping pills, and altering your sleeping and eating schedule to coincide with your destination’s time zone at least four days before taking off.

Check it out below.

