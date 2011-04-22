HOW TO BEAT GROUPON: An Exclusive Q&A With The Man Who's Doing It

Coupang co-founder and CEO Bom Kim

Groupon seems like an unstoppable machine on a stratospheric trajectory. It is literally the fastest-growing company in history.fuelled by its profitable business model and thousand-strong sales force, it has stayed a step ahead of its zillion competitors.



Is it possible to beat Groupon?

This man is doing it. Bom Kim is the founder and CEO of Coupang, the biggest daily deal site in South Korea.

Despite having a hundred more employees than Coupang, Groupon is only a distant third in South Korea.

What made Coupang so successful? Is its success replicable elsewhere? We spoke with Kim to find out.

Here are the highlights:

Coupang has 3 million users out of a potential market of 15 million, with its next competitor a third smaller, and Groupon even further behind.

Groupon has tried every trick in the book to get to number one in South Korea, from acquiring companies to offering huge pay raises to poach Kim’s employees to subsidizing deals.

Kim attributes his edge not just to better understanding of the local market, but also to greater attention to customer service and detail, insights which could potentially be replicated outside Korea.

Here’s the interview (edited for clarity):

Business Insider: So first, why don’t you tell us a bit about yourself and your company?

Bom Kim: Sure. I was born and raised in South Korea until I moved to the US in my early teens. I started my first startup in college, worked as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group for a few years, did a second startup, and went to business school and dropped out of business school to do Coupang.

BI: What were your earlier startups?

Kim: The first startup was called the Current, a news magazine for college readers. We expanded to 20 campuses and were acquired by Newsweek. My second startup was also a print and online media company, a magazine for alumni communities which was acquired by Atlantic Media. [Harvard magazine 02138 -ed] We didn’t make huge multiples for our investors but they were solid hits.

BI: Ok, what happened after that?

Kim: I was trying to find something to be passionate about. I was looking at different models and I couldn’t find anything. So I went to business school, and then Groupon happened. I thought: this is great. I started to interview local merchants and do research. And I thought it was a great fit for the Korean market, which is very urban and very wired.

So after one year at b-school I dropped out, raised a quick round from my earlier investors and headed to Korea. That was last June.

BI: How’s it been going?