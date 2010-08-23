How To Beat A Wall Street Drug Test

The Wall Street Journal’s article on weed being more popular on Wall Street than cocaine doesn’t really prove anything about today’s Wall Street drug habits.



Cocaine is out of your system in about a day. Weed stays in your system for longer so, obviously, it’s going to show up in more failed tests.

But the article brings up an important topic: Drug testing on Wall Street.

The good news about drug testing on Wall Street is that you know when it’s coming.

The best news about the test is that we’ve never heard of anyone failing. (Frankly, if you think you might fail a drug test, you probably belong in another career.) But here’s what you need to know in case you’re worried.

Before you start, expect a test. After you start, it isn’t really necessary to expect one, but it won’t hurt to prepare for the possibility of being tested at some point. Especially because sometimes strange things will cause you to fail a typical five-panel drug test, like eating poppy seeds (not a myth) or hemp butter (maybe a myth).

You’ll have a maximum of 2 days to clear your system before the test. So buy a test or two now so that you can test yourself before your firm administers the official drug test.

Do not buy a detox or a flush. They might show up on the test.

You will probably have to go to a registered testing centre, where you will fill out paperwork and declare any prescriptions you’re currently on. Your firm might confirm the prescriptions with your doctor. If you’d like to avoid that, skip the meds for a day or two and see if they show up on your practice test.

What will happen during the test itself: Someone will give you a cup, and watch you go into the bathroom. You cannot take anything into the bathroom, and they will wait outside bathroom for you. You come out, give them the cup.

If you fail, the drug testing company won’t tell you, you’ll find out from your firm, which will fire you.

What WON’T Work:

Bringing a bag of urine in. (Don’t be an idiot. Also, they might search you if they’re suspicious.)

Bleach (Might show up on the test = Fail.)

Drinking TONS of water. (They will re-test if there isn’t enough urine. And be highly suspicious.)

What MIGHT Work:

Fudging the paperwork.

Failing and then getting a lawyer.

Using drugs sparingly and testing yourself frequently.

What WILL Work:

Not doing drugs.

UPDATE: For those (sketchy Bs!) requesting more info, here is a reliable wesbite with TONS of drug test information: Erowid.

