5 Ways To Make 2015 Your Most Successful Work Year Yet

To really, truly succeed at work, you can’t just perform well. You have to be able to sustain that excellent performance and stay relevant.

“So, to be a rockstar in 2015, don’t just focus on the bare minimum. Do everything you can to truly grow and develop,” says Cy Wakeman, a New York Times bestselling author and executive HR coach.

Here are five ways to accomplish that:

1. Get reflective. You can’t fix what you don’t know. “Ask your managers and/or mentors for advice and then act on their feedback,” Wakeman says. “Take an honest look at your results. Would you be the top candidate applying for your current job if it were open today? Find three ways in which you are contributing to lackluster results, and own your part. Focus on changing yourself, not your circumstances.”

2. Get beyond the baseline. Don’t focus on the bare minimum. If you aren’t seeking out your own development opportunities, you are not maximizing your future potential, she explains. “Don’t just ask for more tools and training, actually commit to using the tools you have already been given to improve your own efficiency and effectiveness.”

3. Get challenged. When was the last time you learned a new skill or volunteered for a new project? “Complacency is one of the biggest risks to your future,” Wakeman says. “Growth comes in bite size pieces — step up to each challenge presented to you daily and get fluent in the new set of skills so that you remain in a constant state of readiness.” Remember, change is only hard for those who have become complacent. “The rest of us are excited about it.”

4. Get connected. Resilience is the ability to overcome barriers and get results even in challenging times, she says. “The most resilient people are those who are most heavily connected and who ask for help from their network early and often.” Connection takes place today through technology. Resist the latest technology today and you will kill your value in the future.

5. Get multigenerational. Three generations currently dominate the workplace, so you need to get clear on what your generation brings to the table and what you can learn from the other two. “Work to bridge any gaps that exist and figure out ways to bring others with you,” says Wakeman. “Resist the urge to leave them behind; you need each other whether you realise it or not.”

In addition to the above five, you need to be accountable, abundant, emotionally inexpensive, open to change, and fearless, Wakeman says. “And always leave your ego at the door, as it can get in the way of true growth. Doing so will prove your true value as an employee and make you an irreplaceable part of your team — solidifying your rockstar status at work in the New Year.”

