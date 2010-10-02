How To Dominate Twitter And Facebook And Get Millions Of Business Followers

We all know that social media can be great for businesses small and large.



Before you reap the rewards of a successful social media campaign, you need to get people to your Facebook page and Twitter account in the first place. And while that’s the easy part for huge corporations like Coca-Cola and Apple, raising awareness about your small business—and its social media presence—can seem an impossible task.

We spoke to several experts and solicited tips for increasing one’s Facebook fans and Twitter followers.

It’s worth noting that nearly everyone agreed on two things:

Fans and followers have an avalanche effect. As hard as it is to get that first handful of followers, thanks to news feeds and retweets, your social media fans can grow exponentially. Plus, users are far more likely to “like” a page that thousands of other people have already “liked”. Have patience. Huge, overnight growth takes a viral campaign that strikes gold. But follow these 10 steps, and watch your fans and followers grow from 10, to 100, to 1,000, to….. 1,000,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.