A 14-year-old girl made the 'How to Be Poor' video series that's blowing up on the internet

A 14-year-old girl from Honduras has amassed 140,000 Facebook fans thanks to a video series that started as a dare.

Paola Mejía posted her first video out of boredom over Easter weekend in mid-April, according to Fox News Latino.

In it, she talks about splashing around in “a tub-sized concrete basin in a public bath” instead of a fancy pool, FNL reports.

“Look at how clean the water is,” she says. “It’s not infected like the beach.”



Aqui Esta El Video De PilaMar Muchos .Me Lo Pidieron Ai Esta Sea Humilde Chiki Bendiciones Mi Gente #La_Chiki_504

Posted by La Chiki 504 ツ on Saturday, April 11, 2015

Since then, she’s posted seven other videos, creating a new genre of YouTube tutorial which the BBC christened “How to Be Poor.”

She’s garnered 138,000 likes on her Facebook page.

Mejía posts under the name La Chiki 504. “Chiki” is a commonly used slang term in Honduras, and 504 is the country’s area code, FNL says.

Her videos use humour to explain how to make tortillas, how to use public transport, how to go secondhand shopping, how to straighten your hair using an iron and a pillow, and how to get by on affordable food.



Pan Blanco Con Mantequilla Lo Mas Rikoo Chikii Humilde Siempre ♥

Posted by La Chiki 504 ツ on Sunday, April 12, 2015

“Here I am eating lobster,” she says in one video while taking a bite of bread and butter. “Here I am eating chicken with fried plantain strips. We have to be humble. We have to accept that we eat bread with butter when we live in Honduras.”

Mejía uploads her how-to videos directly to Facebook and also posts videos and photos to Instagram. Many of her updates look just like what other girls her age around the world are posting online, like this selfie she took with her mum.

Mejía’s motto is “sea humilde,” or “be humble.” Since exploding on the internet, though, she has appeared on Honduran TV show Hablé Como Hablé, and recently did promotional work for a cell phone company and a pizza chain, the BBC reports.

“You’ve changed,” one fan wrote on Facebook, according to the BBC. “Don’t sell out your fans for a few pennies.”

Mejía says she wouldn’t mind having some more money. As she told FNL, “I am rich, because I am the daughter of the owner of the world: God. And wealthy … Well, that is not a goal in my life, but I hope somedy I get a good job to be able to give my family a better life.”

