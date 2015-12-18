14 science-backed ways to be more successful at work in 2016

A lot of great psychological research came out in 2015.

On topics ranging from productivity to leadership to team dynamics, this year’s research offers novel insights into how to be a more creative, more efficient, and more effective employee in the modern workplace.

With the new year fast approaching, we rounded up the most compelling of those studies. Read on for science-backed tips to help you do your job better in 2016.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images 5. You may be most creative when you're mentally exhausted. That's possibly because you've drained your inhibition -- or the brain's capacity to filter out unnecessary information from consciousness -- so you're more open to new and unconventional ideas. Consider coming home from work and brainstorming suggestions for an upcoming project instead of vegging out in front of the TV. Read more about the research here. Business Insider/Daniel Goodman 7. Keep learning like you did when you first started. Research suggests young people may be better managers than their older counterparts, perhaps because they are more likely to welcome novelty, be receptive to feedback, and set stretch goals. Read more about the research here. Business Insider 9. Stay open to feedback instead of responding defensively. In one study, defensive leaders were rated as less effective by their managers on measures including communication and ability to meet business objectives. 'Defending' involves being closed-minded when challenged or given critical feedback. Resist the temptation to respond to feedback right away, and always remain open to the possibility of improvement. Read more about the research here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.