10 Tips For Working Effectively At Home

More than 10 per cent of U.S. employees now regularly work from home, according to a survey by Stanford University.This saves money on commuting and they also don’t need to worry about their managers breathing down their necks.



Although there are some who find they are more productive when working from home, “losing the structure provided by a regular office job can be detrimental to success,” warns Andrew Rosen, founder and editor of the career advice blog Jobacle.com, in a conversation with Glassdoor.

Many people working from from home, whether they are self-employed, working remotely, or out on leave, experience difficulties that those in an office setting don’t. But there are still a number of ways you can be just as productive at home as you are in the office.

We’ve collected the 10 best tips to increasing your productivity when working from home.

