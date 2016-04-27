44 ways to be more productive from dawn to dusk

It often feels like there aren’t enough hours in the day to get through your to-do list. But making just a few small tweaks to your daily routine can make all the difference.
To help you figure out how to make the most of your time and increase your productivity, London-based company Best STL recently put out the following infographic, which highlights 44 easy ways to get more done throughout the day:
NOW WATCH: Here’s when it’s smart to procrastinate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.