9 proven strategies to become more charismatic

For those of us who are introverted or have trouble communicating with others, there’s hope.

Charisma is not something you’re born with; it is the result of learned behaviours.

Here are a few simple ways to become more charismatic.

Drake Baer contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.