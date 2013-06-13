How To Be Huge On Reddit

Reddit is the Internet’s “hivemind” in its purest form.
It lets users decide what links from around the Web are most important, interesting, funny, or weird by making a simple decision: do you want to vote this up or down?
Actually submitting a post to the site is a bit more intimidating. What if people don’t like it? In moments, a bad post can be shot down by dozens of people, never to be seen again.
Want your Reddit post to go viral? Here are some tips and tricks that have been proven to be hits with the Reddit community.
If there's anything that gets Reddit riled up, it's a political post about the war on drugs. This guy gets bonus points for working in religion and science.
If you're linking to a video or a long article, include an interesting fact that Redditors would get out of looking into it.
Nothing gets upvotes like controversy. This guy managed to find a quote by Osama bin Laden that people actually see as correct.
If you can melt Reddit users' hearts with a touching, personal link, chances are that they will reward you.
Linking to the latest stories about hot-button issues generally does the trick. Two of these even link to the same thing and did well.
