4 simple things you can do at the office to help you live a longer life

Most everyone strives to live a long, healthy life. And the good news is, there are a few simple things you can start doing during the workday that may help you achieve that goal.
A new infographic from Stand Desk highlights four office health tips for living a longer life.
For instance, it says that standing every 20 minutes at work will help you avoid the negative side effects of a sedentary job, and drinking at least five glasses of water a day reduces the risk of fatal heart disease by 54% in men and 41% in women.
See all four tips below:
