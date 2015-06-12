4 simple things you can do at the office to help you live a longer life

Most everyone strives to live a long, healthy life. And the good news is, there are a few simple things you can start doing during the workday that may help you achieve that goal.

A new infographic from Stand Desk highlights four office health tips for living a longer life.

For instance, it says that standing every 20 minutes at work will help you avoid the negative side effects of a sedentary job, and drinking at least five glasses of water a day reduces the risk of fatal heart disease by 54% in men and 41% in women.

See all four tips below:

NOW WATCH: This new gadget could transform the office forever



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.