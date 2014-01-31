3 Tips To Be Healthier At Work

Looking for ways to keep yourself fitter at work?

Office design company turnstone recently teamed up with Jamie Russo, chief of work and wellness at co-working space Enerspace, to find out how employees can incorporate health and fitness goals into their work days. The advice ranges from changing your desk chair to taking more walks throughout the day — basically anything you can do to enhance your normal movements.

Here are a few strategies that Russo uses to stay healthy that anyone could benefit from.

1. Switch up your posture throughout the day. If possible, trade your desk chair for a yoga ball or a standing desk, or hold meetings and conference calls as walks. The extra movement will do you a tremendous amount of good.

2. Take breaks every few hours. It’s important to leave your desk periodically and walk around. These breaks from your desk are good for your eyesight, your muscles, and your overall wellbeing.

3. Leave your brown-bag lunch at home. The best way to plan a walk or break during your day is to commit to getting lunch. Going outside and walking to a deli or restaurant will give you a well-deserved breath of fresh air and break from a hectic day.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.