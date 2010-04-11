How To Be Happy At Work (And Deal With Your Jerk Of A Boss)

In my last post, I wrote about how education can boost workforce productivity and lead to greater corporate success. But there is actually an even more potent ingredient for boosting productivity: happiness.



According to author and business coach

, the Danes have a word for happiness at work: arbejdsglæde (and if you want to stay happy, don’t try to pronounce that). Kjerulf says that this concept is deeply ingrained in the Scandinavian work culture. It’s about enjoying what you do; feeling proud of your work; knowing that what you do is important and being recognised for it; having fun; and being energized.

Keep reading at TechCrunch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.