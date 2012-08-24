INSTANT MBA: 'Unlearn How To Be Boring' And You Can Be Fascinating

Photo: CMI42 via YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Sally Hogshead, author of the book “Fascinate: Your Seven Triggers to Persuasion and Captivation,” via Inc:“Your brain is hardwired to fascinate. It’s a survival mechanism.”



Hogshead says this is how you will persuade people to become excited about your business ideas — and “knock their socks off.”

The problem is, different people have different ways of fascinating others and you need to be able to identify which way “best suits [your] personality.”

For example, some people are better at “taking command, using emotion, arousing curiosity, inspiring respect, creating urgency, building loyalty or changing the game.”

Hogshead says leaders need to identify which trigger works best with their personalities and use it to their advantage.

Here’s why.

Because people will pay up to four times more for a brand they think is fascinating, Hogshead says.

