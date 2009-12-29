How to Be a Kindle Terrorist

Tis the season for some wacko to try to blow himself up on an aeroplane. Now you get to pay the price with tighter security and more pointless rules, yay!



I mean, I don’t know if you’ve flown lately but it’s already a beyond hellish experience, especially so when travelling internationally. How could they possibly make it worse? By depriving you the right to your own electronics of course. Has it really come to this?

The latest (which is still awaiting official confirmation from the TSA) is that passengers are now being asked to not use electronics during the last hour of the flight. This is especially troubling because that last hour tends to also be the most uncomfortable leg of the trip. Even more troubling for us geeks who physically can’t go an hour without touching some type of gadget.

Forget about your iPhone kids, nothing says terrorist like white ear buds and a glowing palm. Your best bet is to get yourself a Kindle and scream “praise be Jeff Bezos!!“. Yes the Kindle is going to be very last hour friendly.

Let me know show you why >

