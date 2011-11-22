INFOGRAPHIC: How To Be A Good Boss

As a subordinate in the workplace food chain, most employees are trained to look up to their bosses as the know-it-all gods many of them appear to be.



What many employees do not realise is that, just because they were promoted and have the responsibility of managing people, does not automatically make them good boss

The definition of a good boss has changed drastically over time. Previously, a boss who provided satisfactory results and simply maintained a workforce was considered a good boss. Today, managers are scrutinized on how they treat their employees, the type of office atmosphere they maintain and how often they provide feedback among other qualities.

In an age when 30% of employees who are about to quit would change their minds if they were to have different managers, it is important to learn why so many workers are quitting on a regular basis.

The infographic below, compiled by the creators of social goal management tool WorkSimple, offers a deeper look into what today’s employees look for in a boss.

Does your company have employees who quit because they are not being treated well by management?

Read more posts on Come Recommended »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.