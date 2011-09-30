Johnny Drama's New Show Premieres Tonight -- Here's What The Rest Of The "Entourage" Alumna Are Up To Next

“Entourage” is long gone — though the ending clearly set up a movie, don’t worry — but Johnny Drama lives on.

Seriously — Kevin Dillon plays the exact same character in his new show, CBS’s “How to Be A Gentleman,” down to the cutoff shirts.

We don’t have high hopes for this one — maybe another cast member will fare better in their future endeavours.

Adrian Grenier, who's already made two documentaries, has two more in the pipeline: one on drug dealing, and one on media.

