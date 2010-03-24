12 Steps To Becoming A Frequent Flier Miles Ninja

Flying is a costly and arduous process that tarnishes the start of each business trip or vacation and looms darkly at the end.
But for some travellers, flying is profitable and fun.
Frequent flier ninjas take full advantage of the many perks offered by airlines to encourage travel.
Here we take you through the levels from basic to black belt.
Learn How To Be A Frequent Flier Ninja >
Skill level: Basic
At the bare minimum, you're going to get a frequent flier mile for every mile that you travel. These will add up (assuming they don't expire) and eventually you will be able to claim a free flight.
Most airlines offer a free domestic coach ticket for somewhere between 12,500 and 25,000 miles. A first class or international ticket may cost twice as many miles.
Skill level: Basic
A good card will generate miles each time you use it. The American Express Starwood card is a favourite on Flyertalk.com thanks to a high dollar-to-miles payoff that works for most airlines.
The best cards also offer sign-up bonuses of 25,000 or more. Last year, British Airways partnered with Chase to offer a card worth 100,000 miles for new members. In other words, two round trip tickets to Europe.
Skill level: Basic
Frequent flier miles were invented to keep customer loyalty to one airline. Naturally, they will accumulate faster and be less likely to expire if you stick to one airline.
The most important factor in picking an airline is location. If you live near a Delta hub, you might want to fly Delta. If you fly often to England, you might want to accumulate miles on British Airways.
Skill level: Basic
Billions of dollars in miles are wasted each year on people who don't join mileage programs, and billions more expire unused.
To make sure you don't contribute to this waste, register for frequent flier programs on every airline you fly and keep track of your miles. A good tool for keeping track is the free website MilePort.com.
Skill level: Intermediate
Flying gets a lot better when you qualify for a status upgrade. 'Preferred' or 'elite' travellers can avoid various fees associated with flying, may skip to the front of lines, and sometimes qualify for free upgrades to business class. Best of all, you can earn miles up to 125% faster.
25,000 miles is enough for Silver status on most airlines. 50,000 may get you Gold, 75,000 for Platinum. Even higher gets you Chairman's status on US Airways or Diamond status on Delta.
Skill level: Intermediate
Orbitz and Travelocity are great for cheap tickets. But if you want mileage deals, you should buy tickets through airline's website.
For instance, American Airlines is offering up to 15,000 bonus miles for flights between Chicago and Beijing. Bonus miles will get you to around 30,000 (or more) for the trip, locking up Silver status and a free domestic flight.
Skill level: Intermediate
Every major airline in the U.S. offers a program through Rewards Network that lets you collect miles for eating out. Register your credit and get 3 miles automatically for every dollar you spend.
Of course, there are similar mileage bonuses for almost anything you buy. Airline shopping portals keep a list of top deals and ways to earn miles from other sites.
Best of all, it's possible to double dip on these deals when using your mileage credit card.
Skill level: Intermediate
Late December when you're a few thousand miles short of a status upgrade, the easiest thing to do is to buy the remaining miles. (Note: we've received comments saying many airlines do not count purchased miles toward status.)
Airlines sell miles for less than three cents per mile, which is better than you get (most of the time) by flying. With special deals, these rates are very hard to beat -- check out the 100% bonus on miles at US Airways.
Skill level: Advanced
Mileage runners are a strange cult of people that fly halfway around the world and back without leaving the airport, all for a killer mileage deal.
Mileage runs are more fun than buying the miles, and they can earn better rates. Combine cheap tickets and mileage specials with long flights to minimize your cost per mile (cpm). With bonus accumulation that comes with having a preferred status, it is possible to book flights for less than $0.02 cpm.
But planning a mileage run is not easy. The basic tools you will need are a mileage calculator and a heavy-duty airfare search engine. ITA Software offers free online access to the latter.
Skill level: Advanced
Another way to qualify for a status upgrade is through segments. It counts as one segment each time you fly on a plane with a different flight number. 30 segments may qualify for silver status, 60 for gold, and so on.
The best place to rack up segments is in the Northeast, according to Flyertalk members, where a traveller can make a series of short hops.
Segment runs can be tricky, however, because airlines require travellers to book a direct route to a destination -- within reason. You can't book a flight from JFK to BOS with transfers at LaGuardia and Philly.
Skill level: Advanced
Sounds hard, right?
But you don't have to do it alone. FlyerTalk.com is the ultimate resource for mileage runners. Users post uncommon deals and booking errors, which can lead to awesome fares.
They also post routs for killer mileage runs. These are near-incomprehensible if you don't know the language:
NWA : DTW-SIN-DTW 58,000 EQM @ 3.2 cpm ($1850-2200)
Just to punish myself I booked a DTW-SIN turn in M-class for about .032 per EQM - will get triple miles and used certs for business class entire way - nearly 60,000 EQMS - now I dont have to worry about Platinum for this year.
Skill level: Basic
If you're flying on a loose schedule, you should maximise your chances of getting a bump. That's when the plane is oversold and the airline offers a free ticket for passengers willing to take the next flight.
All you have to do to maximise this awesome award is volunteer early, before they make the announcement. Just go and volunteer yourself 'in case of an oversold flight' and you'll be first in line -- unless another frequent flier ninja beat you there.
Some Flyertalk members use advanced methods to increase the odds of a bump:
I have this particular bump run that I fly on a regular basis for no other reason than to collect bumps. Very simular to the mileage run others do. But I consider mileage runs mindless so I stay for the event, that makes the run that much better and gives me bump chances the heavily traveled day before and after the event...
It takes a huge amount of time to figure out what where an event city with an airline that bumps a lot fitting the above requirements is. Study events, study low fare markets, study the time of day those flights sell out on galileo and let the obsession begin.
Before you ask that special girl to marry you sounds like you need to ask her opinion on bump runs. It takes a lot to convince an exhausted wife and mother on Sunday night not to go home.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.