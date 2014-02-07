2 Adorable Little Girls Create Rules For How To Be The Perfect Boyfriend

Gabrielle Daniels has two very smart little girls. The Massachusetts mum tweeted the below list penned by her two daughters, 6-year-old Blaire and 9-year-old Brooke.

In the list, which we first saw on Time, the two girls explain what it takes to be a good boyfriend.

The highlights? Respects different religions, brushes teeth and flosses, and of course, their last name can’t be weird.

Here’s the full list:

1. Nice handwriting

2. Cuteness

3. Likes parents

4. Not living with parents

5. Good manners

6. Good artist

7. Dresses well

8. Takes you to nice places

9. Nice place

10. Likes children/wants children

11. Nice Jewelry

12. Listens

13. Don’t pick your nose

14. No kissing on first date

15. Marry someone who respects you

16. Smart

17. Good cook

18. Has a good job

19. Always happy

20. Clean

21. Respects different religions

22. Last name not weird

23. Very fun

24. Makes you laugh

25. Eats healthy

26. Takes care of body

27. Doesn’t tattletale

28. Brushes teeth and flosses

29. Likes YOUR job

30. Takes care of pet

31. Doesn’t smoke

