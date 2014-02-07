2 Adorable Little Girls Create Rules For How To Be The Perfect Boyfriend

Gabrielle Daniels has two very smart little girls. The Massachusetts mum tweeted the below list penned by her two daughters, 6-year-old Blaire and 9-year-old Brooke.
In the list, which we first saw on Time, the two girls explain what it takes to be a good boyfriend.
The highlights? Respects different religions, brushes teeth and flosses, and of course, their last name can’t be weird.
Here’s the full list:
1. Nice handwriting
2. Cuteness
3. Likes parents
4. Not living with parents
5. Good manners
6. Good artist
7. Dresses well
8. Takes you to nice places
9. Nice place
10. Likes children/wants children
11. Nice Jewelry
12. Listens
13. Don’t pick your nose
14. No kissing on first date
15. Marry someone who respects you
16. Smart
17. Good cook
18. Has a good job
19. Always happy
20. Clean
21. Respects different religions
22. Last name not weird
23. Very fun
24. Makes you laugh
25. Eats healthy
26. Takes care of body
27. Doesn’t tattletale
28. Brushes teeth and flosses
29. Likes YOUR job
30. Takes care of pet
31. Doesn’t smoke
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.