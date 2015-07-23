A comprehensive 9-step guide to public speaking

Most people dread public speaking and avoid it at all costs. But it’s a great skill to have and hone, since almost every job requires at least some of it.

In fact, the ability to speak confidently in front of others, whether it’s a group of five colleagues or five thousand college students, will allow you to more clearly convey your thoughts, and inform and inspire your audience. It can also make you seem more trustworthy, intelligent, credible, and powerful.

So if you haven’t yet mastered the skill of public speaking, don’t fret. There are some simple steps you can take to become an expert.

The London Speaker Bureau created an infographic that will help you plan, prepare, and deliver the “perfect speech.”

