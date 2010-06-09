How To Battle Business Burnout

Photo: orphanjones via Flickr

Even in the healthiest economy, small-business owners get burned out.



But, in these difficult times, some small-company experts see a virtual epidemic of the condition.

“The recession, the weak recovery, they’ve increased the pressures on everybody,” says Daniel Murphy, president of the Growth Coach, a business coaching franchise in Cincinnati. “I see signs of burnout all over the place.”

But burnout—a reaction to constant, day-in-day-out stress resulting in everything from fatigue and irritability to trouble sleeping—can have potentially disastrous effects on a business, particularly when times are tough and everyone needs to be performing at top speed. And that’s especially true if the captain of the ship is suffering from the condition.

It’s crucial that you understand the symptoms of burnout and what to do about them.

