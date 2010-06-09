How To Battle Business Burnout

Photo: orphanjones via Flickr
Note: This article was originally published on OPEN Forum.Even in the healthiest economy, small-business owners get burned out.
But, in these difficult times, some small-company experts see a virtual epidemic of the condition.
“The recession, the weak recovery, they’ve increased the pressures on everybody,” says Daniel Murphy, president of the Growth Coach, a business coaching franchise in Cincinnati. “I see signs of burnout all over the place.”
But burnout—a reaction to constant, day-in-day-out stress resulting in everything from fatigue and irritability to trouble sleeping—can have potentially disastrous effects on a business, particularly when times are tough and everyone needs to be performing at top speed. And that’s especially true if the captain of the ship is suffering from the condition.
It’s crucial that you understand the symptoms of burnout and what to do about them.
It's quite possible to find a solution on your own.
But, you might find you can speed the process up by seeking the advice of others.
That can mean anything from a coach, spouse, or close business associate to a CEO peer group.
After you've instituted a new, more efficient system, you may find you need to make some staffing changes.
That could mean rejiggering people's duties or, if necessary, letting some employees go.
Then, every 90 days, regularly reassess how well your processes are working.
