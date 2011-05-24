How To Ban Credit Card Offers From Your Mailbox

By Beverly Blair Harzog



Credit Card Question: I keep getting credit card offers in the mail and I don’t need a new card right now. How do I make it stop?

Answer: More and more people are asking this question. Mail solicitations have gone way up, so that’s why folks are starting to get wary. If you’re not in the market for a new credit card offer, it’s really just junk mail to you.

The Federal Trade Commission presents several ways to get away from these offers. You can opt out for five years by calling 1-800-5-OPT-OUT or by visiting OptOutPrescreen.com, which is the official consumer credit reporting industry website that’s set up for processing these requests.

You also get the choice of opting out permanently. Go to OptOutPrescreen.com to begin the process. You’ll have to mail in a Permanent Opt-Out Election form that’s available on the website.

If you don’t want to opt out via the Internet, you can also send a written request to each of the major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Beverly Blair Harzog is Credit.com’s Credit Card Expert. Beverly focuses on credit card issues and provides insight about current news that affects the credit card industry and consumers. She’s a nationally recognised expert on credit card issues and is also the co-author of The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Person-to-Person Lending.

This post originally appeared at Credit.com.



