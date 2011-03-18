How To Easily Backup Your iPhone Game Saves Without Jailbreaking

Nervous about losing your stars and high scores in Angry Birds?



Sometimes when you restore your iPhone or iOS devices in iTunes, game saves and high scores mysteriously go missing. With this tweak, you’ll be sure never to lose another precious, hard-earned high score again, the iPhone Download Blog reports.

Follow our quick guide for a summary of how to do it:

Use iPhone Explorer (freeware for Windows and Mac) to start browsing your iPhone’s hidden files Connect your iOS device to your computer and open iPhone Explorer Expand the folder called “Apps” and find the app you’re trying to back up Expand the folder of the app, then find its “Documents” folder. This folder contains your game saves and high scores Copy the “Documents” folder to a safe place on your computer

Photo: from the iPhone Download Blog

And that’s it! If you ever lose your high scores or game saves for something you’ve backed up using this method, simply copy the Documents folder you have in safe keeping back onto your iOS device back where you originally found it.

Be careful, though—who knows how app file systems will change when developers update them or add new content. So as a rule of thumb, try to only restore your game save backups on the same version of the app it started from. In other words, if you lost data in an app and are still trying to get it back, don’t update it!

