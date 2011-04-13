12 Guides That Will Make Sure You Never Lose Another Song, File, Photo, Or App

Photo: http://likethedew.com
Stuff happens.Hard drives crash, taking your music and photos along with it. Gmail loses your emails. Twitter mocks you with incessant Fail Whale warnings.
How do you protect yourself?
The answer is to back everything up and do it regularly.
We’ve written about several backup options ranging from file syncing services to full online backups of your entire system. Now we have them all in one place.
The following is our ultimate guide to backing up everything in your digital life: what to use, how to use it, and which services are the best.
Dropbox acts as a virtual folder on your desktop, allowing all your computers and mobile devices to access it and share files. It's our favourite file storage app at the moment, and with so many third-party apps that use it, it's extremely versatile.
Click here to learn how to use Dropbox →
Click here for our favourite Dropbox tips and tricks →
Box.net is a file storage service that doubles as a document collaboration tool. It has everything you need to share documents with colleagues and access your files on the go. It isn't perfect, but it's still a solid product for people who need to do a lot of word processing.
SugarSync functions a lot like Dropbox, but it includes an excellent feature for storing and streaming your music. In fact, we think it's a bit better than Amazon's hyped Cloud Player because it works on Android and iOS. (Amazon on works with Android).
Because it has moving parts, your hard drive is bound to fail some time. That being said, you should always keep your files backed up whether through an online service, an external hard drive, or both.
Click here for our tips on the best ways to backup your hard drive →
Amazon's Cloud Drive gives you 5 GB of storage and will upgrade you to 20 GB for a year if you purchase an album from its MP3 store. Plus any Amazon music you purchase won't count against your storage limit. But the star feature of the service is the Amazon MP3 app for Android that lets you stream music from your Cloud Drive to your phone.
After Gmail lost data for thousands of users a few in February, backing up Gmail became more important than ever. The service Backupify syncs with Gmail and will back up all your messages.
Spanning Backup is a great alternative to Backupify. It backs up your Gmail, Google Docs, and any other Google app you use.
Evernote is our favourite file organiser and task manager. You can store important documents, photos, and dates amd sync them with your computer and any mobile device. The app already has millions of users and continues to improve with each update.
Click here to learn how to use Evernote →
Click here for a tour of Evernote's major iPhone update →
AVG's backup service LiveKive doesn't offer anything the competitors won't, but it does live up to AVG's fabled security standards.
Twitter will save your 3,200 most recent tweets. That's a lot. But for power tweeters who want their tweets to live on forever, that just won't cut it. We found several great tools that will backup your tweets so you never lose them.
The last thing you'd want is to lose all your Angry Birds data. We have a great trick for making sure all your iPhone Game data stays safe, no matter what happens to your phone.
Unlike your iPhone, Android allows you to backup your data without plugging it into a computer. Here are a few easy tips we have for doing it.
Click here to learn how to backup your Android's data to Dropbox →
Click here to learn how to backup your Android's text messages →
