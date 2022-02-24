How to backup your Mac computer with Time Machine or iCloud

Make sure you backup your Mac from time to time. Crystal Cox/Alyssa Powell/Insider

You should create a backup to guard your Mac against damage, technological mishaps, and other issues.

Time Machine and iCloud are two built-in backup systems that are easy to set up and use.

For a Time Machine backup, Apple recommends having an external drive with twice the capacity of your Mac.

Backing up your computer is probably not something you think about every day. But even if it hasn’t been at the top of your mind lately, it will inevitably become important.

Just think about how your computer will work two or three or five years from now — what will happen to all of your data if your Mac suddenly goes black-screen on you?

Even though most people know they should back up their information, the motivation isn’t always strong enough to make it happen. Luckily, Macs are really easy to back up.

In fact, they’re designed to do it; all you have to do is pick a backup method and set it up.

A couple of solid methods for backing up your Mac are:

Time Machine : A program that works with an external storage device to make digital copies of your Mac, including everything from information to look and feel.

: A program that works with an external storage device to make digital copies of your Mac, including everything from information to look and feel. iCloud: Wireless syncing for all of your Mac’s apps that can be accessed from any of your Apple devices.

Here’s how to set up and use either backup system.

How to back up Mac with Time Machine

Time Machine is a built-in backup feature on your Mac. It automatically makes hourly backup versions of your computer that cover the past 24 hours and daily and weekly versions to cover the past month and all previous months, respectively.

And everything maintains the look you created — that way, you can look back at your stuff as it was when you set it up, instead of having to recreate it as best as you can remember.

But to create actual backups with Time Machine, you’ll need an external storage device and, of course, a way of connecting it to your computer — whether that’s a physical cord connecting to an external hard drive or using an AirPort Time Capsule.

Now, follow the steps below:

1. Connect the storage device to your Mac. Once your computer recognizes that you’ve done so, click the Apple menu on the upper left corner of your screen and select System Preferences.

Click on the Apple menu and select ‘System Preference’ once your Mac recognizes the external storage. Stefan Ionescu

2. Click on Time Machine.

Click on ‘Time Machine’ in System Preferences. Stefan Ionescu

3. Once Time Machine opens up, you can take this opportunity to tick the Show Time machine in menu bar to add the Time Machine icon on the top toolbar. Then, click on Select Backup Disk.

Tick the ‘Show Time machine in menu bar’ checkbox and click on ‘Select Backup.’ Stefan Ionescu

4. A small window will pop up, and all you have to do is select the external storage device. You can choose to encrypt your backup by ticking the Encrypt backups checkbox on the bottom left. Next, click on Use Disk to begin the backup process.

Note: If your drive isn’t properly formatted for Time Machine, you’ll be asked to erase everything from it so it can be set up in a compatible way.



After you’ve selected your backup method and set up Time Machine, it will automatically begin making those periodic copies of your Mac. Remember that the first sync may take a long time, depending on how many files you have.

You can also create a backup manually by clicking on the Time Machine icon in the top toolbar and selecting Back Up Now.

How to back up Mac on iCloud

Another option for backing up your Mac is using iCloud to store your data and documents. To get started, you’ll need to set it up:

1. The first thing you need to do is make sure that you’ve updated your Mac to the latest macOS version.

2. Once your macOS is up to date, click the Apple menu and select System Preferences.

3. Select Apple ID once in System Preferences if you are already logged in.

In System Preferences, select ‘Apple ID.’ Stefan Ionescu

4. If you are not already logged in, click on the Sign In button at the top right.

5. Enter your Apple ID and password and click on Next.

6. A prompt will appear asking if you want to merge iCloud with your Contacts, Calendar and Safari. You can click Merge or Don’t Merge, depending on what you want to do.

7. Next, you’ll be able to see which apps you can include or exclude from your iCloud account, as well as how much storage data your information currently takes up, out of 5 free GB. If necessary, you may choose to upgrade to a larger iCloud account — for a range of monthly fees.

Specify which info you want to be uploaded to iCloud. Stefan Ionescu

From there on, the information you dictate will be automatically updated as your documents change and grow. And your stored data can then be accessed from any other device, so long as you use the same Apple ID.

How much space do I need for a backup?

For iCloud backups, you can determine how much space you need by looking at the size of a particular file or folder.

You can see this info by:

1. Clicking on the file or folder and pressing Command + I.

2. Look at Size under the General section of the file information.

Check the size of a folder. Stefan Ionescu

For a Time Machine backup, it’s recommended to have an external storage device with twice your Mac’s internal storage capacity. Here’s how to check the storage capacity of your Mac:

1. Click on the Apple menu and select About This Mac.

2. Click on the Storage tab to view the storage capacity of your Mac.

Select the ‘Storage’ tab to see the Mac’s storage capacity. Stefan Ionescu

How to restore a mac from a backup

Suppose the worst has happened, and you need to restore your Mac. No worries; after all, you’ve been backing everything up with Time Machine. Just grab your external storage device with the backups and read our guide on “How to restore your Mac computer using Time Machine and an external hard drive.”

Just be sure to clear up an afternoon if you stored a lot of data on your Mac, as the restoration process can take a while.