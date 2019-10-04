How to back up your contacts on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2 different ways

Henry Nicholls/Reuters It’s easy to back up contacts and other data on your Galaxy S10.

You can back up your contacts on a Samsung Galaxy S10 using SamsungCloud or GoogleBackup.

Both GoogleBackup and SamsungCloud are designed to back up your phone about once a day automatically, though you can start a manual backup at any time.

You can find the backup controls in the Settings app in the Accounts and backup section.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your contacts, like all the personal data stored on your Galaxy S10, can be backed up so they are safe if your phone is ever lost, damaged, or stolen.

Your Galaxy S10 gives you two options for backing up your contacts: SamsungCloud and GoogleBackup.

It’s a good idea to enable both so you have two different ways to restore your data. Both should automatically back up your data by default, but you can check your settings and also manually start a backup at any time.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to back up contacts on a Samsung Galaxy S10 using GoogleBackup



1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Accounts and backup.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The backup settings are found in the Accounts and backup section of the Settings app.

3. Tap “Backup and restore.” On this page, you have two options:

In the Google account section, make sure that “Back up my data” is turned on by swiping the button to the right. When enabled, Google will back up your data regularly, about once a day.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Make sure ‘Back up my data’ is turned on to automatically protect your contacts and other data.

To start a backup manually, tap “Google Account” and then tap “Back up now” on the Backup page. You can also see a list of all the items in your Google account and how recently the backup has changed.

How to automatically back up contacts on your Galaxy S10 using Samsung Cloud



Samsung gives you 15GB of cloud storage in which to back up your Galaxy S10, and a Samsung backup is more comprehensive than a Google Backup, since it includes all the apps and settings on your phone.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Accounts and backup.”

3. Tap “Samsung Cloud.”

4. Tap the three dots at the top right of the screen and then tap “Settings” in the menu.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The Samsung Cloud page gives you access to your 15GB of online storage.

5. Tap “Sync and auto backup settings.”

6. Tap the “Auto back up” tab at the top of the page.

7. Make sure all of the data you want to back up automatically (about once a day) is turned on by swiping the buttons to the right.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Turn on all the items you want backed up automatically each day.

How to manually back up contacts on your Galaxy S10 using Samsung Cloud



1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Accounts and backup.”

3. Tap “Samsung Cloud.”

4. In the Backup and restore section, tap “Back up this phone.”

5. On the Back up data page, you can see a list of what will be backed up. You can selectively add or remove items from the backup, or tap “Select all” to back up everything.

6. When you’re ready to start, tap “Back up” at the bottom of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose all the items you want to back up and tap ‘Back up’ to start a backup now.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.