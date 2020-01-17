How to backup your Android device and save files to your Google account

Steven John
Hollis Johnson/Business InsiderYou can backup your Android device manually or automatically.

If you have ever lost your smartphone or had it damaged beyond repair, and that said phone was not backed up, chances are that you weren’t able to recover the files on your phone.

On the other hand, if you’ve taken proactive action and backed up your Android phone then you’ve never had to experience the loss of not being able to recover your photos, downloads, or settings.

Here’s how to manually or automatically back up your Android device.

How to manually backup your Android device

1. Open the Settings app on your Android and tap “Cloud and accounts.”

How to backup AndroidSteven John/Business InsiderOn some Android phones, there may be a specific ‘Backup’ tab in the main Settings menu.

2. Tap “Backup and restore.”

3. Tap “Back up data.”

How to backup AndroidSteven John/Business InsiderYou can also use Google Photos to backup your phone’s pictures and videos.

How to automatically backup your Android device

1. Open the Settings app on your Android and tap “Cloud and accounts.”

2. Tap “Backup and restore.”

3. Under “SAMSUNG ACCOUNT,” toggle “Back up my data” to on.

How to backup AndroidSteven John/Business InsiderThis will automatically backup your files.

There, that should do it – your phone’s data and settings will now be retrievable via your linked Google account. And if you haven’t linked an account to your Android, now is probably a pretty good time to do that.

