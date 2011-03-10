HOW TO: Backup And Restore Your Gmail And Google Apps

Photo: Spanning Backup

Google appears impervious to failure, but as we learned last week with the Gmail debacle, mistakes can still happen and data can get lost.We told you how to back up your Gmail using Backupify, but since then the service has encountered a backlog, causing delays.



If this happened to you, try an alternative service.

Spanning Backup is a backup solution to help you backup and restore lost Google Docs, Calendars, Contacts, and we are sure there will be more options to come.

In its current state, Spanning Backup is a simple way to get some peace of mind.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.