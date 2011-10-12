How To Get Your iPhone Ready For Tomorrow's Big iOS 5 Launch

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

It’s a big week for Apple.Tomorrow it will push out its latest mobile operating system, iOS 5, to the public. If you have an iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad, you’ll definitely want to upgrade. We’ve been using the developer version of iOS 5 since June, and we think it’s the best yet.



But first thing’s first. You need to make sure you’re device is backed up and ready for the upgrade. Things can go wrong, and you don’t want to lose all you stuff.

The good news? Thanks to iCloud and wireless syncing with iTunes, tomorrow will mark the last time you ever have to go through this process again!

You’ll also need the latest version of iTunes, which Apple just released. Let’s get started!

