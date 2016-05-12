How to avoid the underarm issue a surprising number of men suffer from

Guys, do your underarms ever get itchy? Well, it turns out that might be a more serious thing than you think.

“It’s a skin fold, meaning there’s two opposing skin surfaces that are often in conjunction, so it’s an area that is prone to friction,” Dr. Terrence Keaney, a dermatologist who works with Dove Men+Care, told Business Insider.

Adding to that, the area also has a high concentration of sweat glands and hair.

All of those factors together can lead to irritation. Keaney recently told GQ that around 54% of men suffer from underarm irritation.

The easiest way to avoid that is to use the right deodorant. Keaney recommends men use an anti-perspirant, which can reduce irritation by eliminating some of the sweat that the area has to endure. Make sure you apply it correctly for maximum effectiveness.

He also recommends you choose an anti-perspirant with moisturizing properties like sunflower oil or vitamin E.

One thing you shouldn’t do: shave your armpit. Though you may think getting rid of your underarm hair will reduce sweat and therefore friction, you must be careful — it might actually hurt more than it can help. Keaney recommends men trim instead of shave their underarm hair.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.