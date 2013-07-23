3 Simple Ways To Get Around The Porn Ban If You Live In The UK

David Cameron

has set out to block access to porn online starting at the end of this year.When the new porn filter goes into effect, U.K. residents will not see relevant results when they search for porn using Google, Bing, or any of the other major Internet browsers. It’s not clear how users will be alerted that their internet search has been censored.

But there are at least three ways to get past the block.

For one, those 18 years of age or older can contact their Internet service provider to opt-out of the ban. Though, “Extreme pornography,” such as content that shows simulated rape, will be completely banned.

Even though Internet service providers will by default block access to certain sites, it’s not quite clear how ISP’s will prevent people who use proxy websites, Tor clients, or peer-to-peer networks to anonymously browse the Internet and access blocked content located in the “Deep Web.”

Proxies

Virtual private networks are a type of a proxy server that allows you to work remotely and securely. A proxy server is an application that acts as an intermediary between your computer and a remote location on the Internet. People use VPNs for a variety of reasons, but one relevant reason is the ability to access region-restricted content. So, someone in the U.K. could connect to a U.S.-based proxy in order to bypass the block on porn.

Tor

Tor is a free piece of software and an open network that allows anonymous browsing by hiding IP addresses. It also enables users to access the “Deep Web,” meaning the sites that aren’t indexed by search engines. The “Deep Web” includes sites like the Silk Road, an illicit drug marketplace that only accepts Bitcoin. The “Deep Web” is also where the majority of illegal images are shared, according to The Telegraph.

Remote/Virtual Desktop

Tools like Logmein allow you to access a desktop anywhere in the world. So you could theoretically ask a friend located outside of the U.K. to access their porn-filled computer.

The internet will undoubtedly come up with even more workarounds for U.K. adults who don’t want to tell their phone or cable companies that they’re watching porn. In the meantime, VPNs and proxy servers look like the biggest, easiest loopholes for Brits.

