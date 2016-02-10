How to avoid 8 of the most common travel scams in Europe

Sarah Schmalbruch

Tourists can be easy targets.

They may not be very familiar with the place they’re visiting, and they’re often distracted by activities like sightseeing.

In order to avoid becoming a victim of a scam on your next trip, take a look at this infographic created by AIG that outlines eight scams common in Europe now.

8 Travel Scams InfographicAIG

