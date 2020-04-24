How to avoid tolls on the Waze navigation app to steer clear of slowdowns and save money

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS You can avoid tolls on Waze with a built-in feature.

You can avoid tolls on Waze during travel by enabling the feature in the app’s settings menu.

You can toggle the option to “Avoid tolls roads” on and off in the same Navigation menu that allows you to bypass freeways or ferries.

Getting to your destination safely is always the top priority, but today’s navigation apps can do so much more than that. Whether 30 minutes or 3,000 miles away, these map apps not only notify you of traffic accidents and slowdowns but offer options for the nearest gas station or hotel.

For those who like to be cost-savvy or who hate the stop-and-go experience of highway tolls, the Waze app for iPhones and Androids offers its drivers a toll avoidance feature. The process for turning it on takes less than a minute, and in just a few quick taps to your device screen, you can avoid the stress and cost of tolls during your trip.

Here’s how to avoid toll roads using the Waze app.

How to avoid tolls on Waze by activating the feature

1. Open the Waze app.

2. Tap “Search” in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Abbey White/Business Insider Access the Waze app’s main menu by tapping the magnifying glass icon.

3. Select the gear icon, located in the top-left corner of the screen, to open the app’s settings menu.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider This menu allows you to connect your calendar and Facebook to the app, or preset frequently used locations like ‘Home’ and ‘Work.’

4. Choose the “Navigation” option.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can find the ‘Navigation’ option under the settings menu’s ‘Driving Preferences’ subhead.

5. Slide the “Avoid toll roads” toggle to the right.

Abbey White/Business Insider When you no longer want to avoid tolls, return to this menu and toggling the feature off.

