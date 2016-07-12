This Facebook employee shaved his head to make wearing virtual reality headsets easier

You may have heard of “Oculus face,” the viral phenomenon that occurs when a virtual reality user leaves the headset on too long.

Now, VR enthusiasts are reportedly shaving their heads to fend off the perils of what you might call “Oculus hair.”

Christophe Tauziet is a designer at Facebook who works on the company’s Social VR experiences. Earlier this year, Tauziet apparently buzzed his hair to make wearing virtual reality headsets easier.

Only in Silicon Valley: “I had to buzz my hair for VR. I put on my Oculus Rift 20+ times a day” @ChrisTauziet ???? pic.twitter.com/6f6T9wUDpU — Paul Stamatiou (@Stammy) April 16, 2016

When the Oculus Rift developer kit shipped to reporters, investors, and testers last March, many tweeted out photos of their faces after playing for an hour or so. The headset left embarrassing red marks on their cheeks and foreheads and tousled their hair.

Tauziet, a Facebook Photos and Apple alum, says he puts on an Oculus Rift headset more than 20 times a day. Buzzing his hair was an easy fix.

We included Tauziet in a recent list of the 13 things that could only happen in Silicon Valley (other entries included robotic mall cops and a truck that brings the dentist’s office to tech company parking lots.)

Tauziet had this to say:

For the record, I think shaving my head was a great move. My morning routine got a lot better :)

— Christophe Tauziet (@ChrisTauziet) July 1, 2016

We’re glad to hear it’s working out for him.

