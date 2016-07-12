This Facebook employee shaved his head to make wearing virtual reality headsets easier

Melia Robinson
Florence Fu/Tech Insider

You may have heard of “Oculus face,” the viral phenomenon that occurs when a virtual reality user leaves the headset on too long.

Now, VR enthusiasts are reportedly shaving their heads to fend off the perils of what you might call “Oculus hair.”

Christophe Tauziet is a designer at Facebook who works on the company’s Social VR experiences. Earlier this year, Tauziet apparently buzzed his hair to make wearing virtual reality headsets easier.

When the Oculus Rift developer kit shipped to reporters, investors, and testers last March, many tweeted out photos of their faces after playing for an hour or so. The headset left embarrassing red marks on their cheeks and foreheads and tousled their hair.

Tauziet, a Facebook Photos and Apple alum, says he puts on an Oculus Rift headset more than 20 times a day. Buzzing his hair was an easy fix.

Tauziet had this to say:

We’re glad to hear it’s working out for him.

