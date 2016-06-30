Here's how to avoid breaking out when wearing sunscreen

Many of us notice that, after we wear sunscreen, we almost always end up breaking out.

According to Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a dermatologist at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York City, that’s likely because the formulation we use is too intense for our skin.

A lot of people end up using the same sunscreen for both their body and faces — assuming that the same formula for our legs works on our cheeks.

But while body sunscreen can certainly protect your face from the sun, it can also clog your pores, the doctor explained.

“I recommend that people not use body sunscreen on faces, because some of the body products may break you out and aren’t specifically formulated for skin,” Zeichner told INSIDER.

And for those who are prone to acne, or have oily skin, the doctor suggests looking for products that aren’t just specifically designed for faces.

Instead, he said it’s important to get sunscreen that is non-comedogenic, which means that it doesn’t block your pores.

“You want to make sure you’re looking for the words ‘non-comedogenic’ or ‘for acne-prone skin’ on the label,” he said.

There are a number of noncomedogenic sunscreens out there, ranging from drugstore options, such as Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen and CeraVe Sunscreen Face Lotion, to higher-end selections, including Kiehl’s Super Fluid UV Defence.

