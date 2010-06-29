Employers: How To Avoid Being Sued Because You Checked Out A Job Candidate's Facebook Profile

Photo: AndrewEick via Flickr

Although it’s become a relatively common practice to check out a prospective new hire’s social media presence before offering them a job, acting upon certain pieces of information you find online could land you in a discrimination lawsuit.In a recent post on Inc.com, Howard Greenstein, President of the Harbrooke Group, illustrates the dangers of scoping out potential candidates’ Facebook pages.



From the individual’s sexual preference to their religion, or even their “pregnancy status,” there are a multitude of landmines you could stumble upon online — all private, personal information, and all subject to being termed “discrimination” under Federal Equal Employment laws, should you decide to not offer them a job afterwards.

But that doesn’t mean you should eschew social media as a recruiting tool entirely. Lawyer Nancy Schess offers Greenstein the following precautions.

Schess cautions “If you’re going to use Social Media, and it is an appropriate approach, there’s a way to do it that protects you. Separate the information gathering, so the person who does the online search isn’t part of the hiring chain. Perhaps a screening agency, or a different employee. You have that person look at a candidate’s online profile for legitimate business issues, then ask them to brief you about their educational background and business experience. Make sure they don’t tell you about their protected information.“

