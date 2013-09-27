21 Scams Used By Devious Car Dealers --  And How To Avoid Them

KB35 Car salesmen have some devious tricks up their sleeve — here’s how to avoid them.

Buying a new or used car can be a harrowing process: There’s a lot of paperwork, a lot of information buyers are likely not to have, and a lot at stake.

The last thing car shoppers need is a salesperson using tricks and scams to increase their own bottom line, at the expense of the customer.

To help potential buyers avoid overpaying for a lemon, or even a new car, Gregg Fidan, the founder of RealCarTips.com and the author of “Honest Guide to Buying a Car,” has compiled the Ultimate List of Car Buying Scams, including 112 tricks unscrupulous car dealers rely on to bilk their customers.

From those 112, we’ve selected the 21 most common, costly, and devious scams, and included Fidan’s tips on how to detect and avoid them.

