Snapchat just changed how you watch stories -- but there's a way to autoplay them the old way

Snapchat recently made a big change to how it plays back stories in its app.

You used to be able to tap the most recent story in your feed and watch all of them in a row. Each story autoplayed into the next and you could swipe past someone’s story if you didn’t feel like watching it.

But thanks to a recent update, you have to now select the stories you want to watch ahead of time if you want to watch them all at once. It’s a handy feature if you want to only watch a few select peoples’ stories, but it’s annoying if you want to watch all of unwatched stories at once.

Luckily, there’s still a way to autoplay all unread stories in Snapchat. Just tap the three dots at the bottom right of the screen and all of your unwatched stories will be selected for you:

