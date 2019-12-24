How to set your iPad to automatically close tabs in Safari, in 4 steps

Shutterstock It’s easy to set your iPad to close tabs automatically.

You can automatically close tabs on your iPad with iPadOS 13 or later through the Settings app, where you can configure Safari to automatically close open tabs after a period of time, such as after a day, week, or month.

By default, your iPad’sSafari browser never closes tabs, so you’ll probably accumulate a lot of open tabs over time.

If you prefer, you can leave the tab control set to manual, but you’ll have to close unwanted tabs yourself.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the mundane inconveniences of using Safari on your iPad is that open tabs tend to accumulate. If you use Safari often, it’s likely that right now you have a veritable rat’s nest of a dozen or more tabs open in your iPad’s browser.

However, starting in iPadOS 13, you can configure your iPad to automatically close tabs in Safari after a period of time. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to automatically close tabs on your iPad



1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Safari.”

3. Tap “Close Tabs.”

4. On the Close Tabs page, you can choose how frequently you want tabs to be automatically closed. You can select “After One Day,” “After One Week,” or “After One Month.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can set Safari to close tabs automatically after some period of time.

If you prefer, you can leave the setting on “Manually,” in which case tabs will never close on their own – meaning that you will need to close unwanted tabs yourself.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Left unchecked, your Safari browser probably accumulates a lot of open tabs.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.