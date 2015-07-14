'Game of Thrones' is holding season 6 auditions right now -- here's how to apply

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular TV shows of all time and if you’ve ever dreamed of starring in the fantasy, silver screen blockbuster — now you have the chance.

HBO announced in a casting call statement, which has widely circulated on professional performance arts pages today, that the hit show is looking for men and women aged between 25-40 years old and able to work on July 19 to July 22 this year.

Most of the roles up for grabs are for just background actors through an open casting call at the moment, but the filming location will be in Valencia and will include beach scenes.

However, for a lucky few, there are some undefined “recurring and starring” roles that will be picked. Applicants to these roles need to be “legally eligible to be hired in acting roles in the United Kingdom” — and it cautions that “starring and supporting roles are mostly be cast through talent agents in London.” Of course, considering the secrecy around filming the new series, which will be released on April 3, 2016, the details on exactly what the roles are is not mentioned in the casting call.

