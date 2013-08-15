12 Scientifically Proven Ways To Make Yourself More Attractive To The Opposite Sex

Science tells us that life is better if you’re beautiful.
You’re healthier, more persuasive, and people will just generally think you’re smart and trustworthy.
But turns out, you don’t have to hit the genetic lottery to become more attractive to the opposite sex.
Thanks to a slew of studies on sex and attraction, we found 12 grooming tips, attitude adjustments, and other fixes for both men and women that are proven to make you more appealing.
A study confirmed that a white and evenly spaced set of teeth make people seem more attractive.
The study, from researchers at the British universities of Leeds and Central Lancashire, found that teeth are 'the human equivalent of a peacock's tail,' according to The Daily Mail.
They are a sign of health and good genetics that help select a mate.
Turns out, there's a reason that creep on the street is always asking you to smile.
Happiness is the most attractive emotion in females, a study called 'Happy Guys Finish Last: The Impact of Emotion Expressions on Sexual Attraction' published in Emotion showed.
Researchers found that a simple smile causes men to find women more beautiful.
Brooding and swaggering men are much more attractive than men who are smiling, according to a study from the University of British Columbia. In fact, the women surveyed said happiness was the least attractive quality in a man.
But the study was based only on 'gut reactions on carnal, sexual attraction,' one of the study's co-authors told The Daily Mail, not whether the men would make a good boyfriend or husband.
The study could explain why some women are attracted to the 'bad boy' persona.
Women rated men with bearded faces as less attractive in a recent study in the Oxford Journal.
The study found that men with beards were seen as more aggressive and of a higher social-status, but not better looking.
A study in Psychological Science showed that women found a man more attractive when she wasn't sure how strongly he felt about her, as opposed to when she was certain he was very interested in her.
The study found that women started thinking about a man more when she was uncertain if he really liked her or not. Then, she would conclude she liked him since she couldn't 'get this guy out of her head.'
Overall, the study suggested that if men hold back some of their feelings at the very beginning, and create some mystery, he'll be more likely to hook a member of the opposite sex.
Researchers at Nottingham Trent University found that when men wore white t-shirts with a large black letter 'T' printed on the front, women found them 12% more attractive.
The scientists suggested that the shirt creates an illusion that broadens the shoulders and slims the waist, producing a more V-shaped body that women found sexy.
In contrast, men wearing a top with an inverted 'T' -- with the bar running around their waist -- were deemed up to 12% less attractive.
Forget everything you know about a husky voice being considered sexy -- women should use a higher-pitched voice when speaking to a man they're interested in.
Researchers at University College London found that men were more attracted to women with high-pitched voices because it conveys a smaller body type.
A study from last year revealed that roller coaster riders found their non-romantic co-riders more attractive after a whip around the track, according to The Daily Mail.
There was no difference for couples who were already romantically linked, so this trick only works with potential partners.
More than 1,000 people participated in the study, which first appeared in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour.
