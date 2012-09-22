10 Scientifically Proven Ways To Make Yourself More Attractive To The Opposite Sex

Photo: www.flickr.com
Don’t you wish there was a small trick or two that could make you more attractive to the opposite sex?It turns out there are plenty.
We combed through some recent scientific studies to find personal grooming tips, dietary changes and other fixes that are proven to make you more attractive.
Take your date or someone you want to be romantically involved with on a roller coaster.
A study from earlier this year revealed that roller coaster riders found their non-romantic co-riders more attractive after a whip around the track, according to The Daily Mail.
There was no difference for couples who were already romantically linked, so this trick only works with potential partners.
More than 1,000 people participated in the study, which first appeared in the Archives of Sexual behaviour.
Eating more fruits and vegetables is a natural way to make your skin look more attractive, a study from PLoS ONE showed.
The redness and yellowness of skin in white people may be linked to the number of servings of fruit and vegetables they eat daily, the study showed. Fruits and vegetables are loaded with antioxidants and plant-based pigments, which seem to give skin a healthy hue.
Better yet, the results are instant.
Participants in the study had rosier cheeks and healthier looking skin with just an increase of one portion of fruit and vegetables a day.
A study confirmed the obvious, that a white and evenly spaced set of teeth make people seem more attractive.
The study, from researchers at the British universities of Leeds and Central Lancashire, found that teeth are 'the human equivalent of a peacock's tail,' according to The Daily Mail.
They are a sign of health and good genetics that help select a mate.
Ladies, pick up some red lipstick next time you're at the drug store.
A woman's lips are the most attractive part of her body, especially when coloured with red lipstick, a study from the Manchester University revealed.
The study found that men stared at a woman's lips for seven full seconds when they were coloured red. In comparison, they spent just 0.95 seconds looking at her eyes and 0.85 seconds gazing at her hair.
This one pains us to write. But ladies, if you're looking for a one-night stand, it's best to play it stupid.
In a study recently published in Evolution and Human behaviour, graduate students at the University of Texas--Austin found that that men were most attracted to women who appeared 'dimwitted- or immature,' or 'sleepy or intoxicated' for a one-night stand.
Women who appeared quick-witted and lucid, on the other hand, were found less physically attractive.
Thankfully, the opposite was true when men were seeking long-term partners.
Ladies, a simple smile will help a guy find you more attractive.
Happiness is the most attractive emotion in females, a study called 'Happy Guys Finish Last: The Impact of Emotion Expressions on Sexual Attraction' from Emotion showed.
Brooding and swaggering men are much more attractive than men who are smiling, according to a recent study from the University of British Columbia. In fact, the women surveyed said happiness was the least attractive quality in a man.
But the study was based only on 'gut reactions on carnal, sexual attraction,' one of the study's co-authors told The Daily Mail, not whether the men would make a good boyfriend or husband.
The study could explain why some women are attracted to the 'bad boy' persona.
Women did not rate men with have bearded faces as more attractive in a recent study in the Oxford Journal.
The study found that men with beards were seen as more aggressive and of a higher social-status, but not better looking.
Women find less-stressed men substantially more attractive than their more-stressed out rivals, a study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B journal found.
The study's researchers concluded that men with low stress levels are more attractive, because handling a stressful situation suggests having a 'strong' genetic makeup and that can be passed on to children.
In another odd turn of human behaviour, a study in Psychological Science showed that women found a man more attractive when she wasn't sure how strongly he felt about her, as opposed to when she was certain he was very interested in her.
The study found that women started thinking about a man more when she was uncertain if he really liked her or not. Then, she would conclude she liked him since she couldn't 'get this guy out of her head.'
Overall, the study suggested that if men hold back some of their feelings at the very beginning, and create some mystery, he'll be more likely to hook a member of the opposite sex.
