10 Scientifically Proven Ways To Make Yourself More Attractive To The Opposite Sex

Take your date or someone you want to be romantically involved with on a roller coaster.

A study from earlier this year revealed that roller coaster riders found their non-romantic co-riders more attractive after a whip around the track, according to The Daily Mail.

There was no difference for couples who were already romantically linked, so this trick only works with potential partners.

More than 1,000 people participated in the study, which first appeared in the Archives of Sexual behaviour.