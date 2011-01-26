How To Attract 55 Million Eyes In 4 Hours

Photo: Flickr

Perhaps the one thing that unites SEOs, content marketers and anyone with a website is that we all want our content to go viral. And we all sometimes struggle with getting it to do so.While there are tons of posts on how to promote content or how to woo bloggers, sometimes a mini-case study is the best way to show these principles in action and master the steps.



Well, yesterday we all got a good one thanks to the marketing efforts of web comic Matt Inman aka Oatmeal.

Want to know how to attract more than 50 million eyes in just four hours? Grab a pen. You’re not going to want to miss this.

Click here to see how to get your content to go viral →

This post originally appeared at Outspoken Media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.