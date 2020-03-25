How to assign tasks in Slack through a third-party assignment app

Reuters You can use app such as Asana to assign tasks in Slack.

You can assign tasks in Slack by installing third-party assignment apps such as Asana to the platform.

Note that you may not have the permissions to assign tasks in Slack if you aren’t the workspace owner or an administrator.

While you don’t have the option to create and assign tasks within Slack itself, you can integrate Slack with your company’s task-tracker of choice by installing the app version of that program in your workspace.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll use Asana, though there are other apps, such as Trello and To-Do, which can do the same job. Just keep in mind that you may not have the right permissions to add an app to your workspace if you aren’t the owner or an administrator.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to assign tasks in Slack

First you’ll have to add the Asana app to your workspace. You can do so by clicking the plus sign next to “Apps” in the left sidebar and searching for, and then selecting, Asana. A new window will launch. From there, simply follow the instructions to add it to your workspace and set the parameters (for example, which channels the apps will be available on.)

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Install the Asana app.

Then you can start creating and assigning tasks:

1. To create a task, type, “/asana create” – this will prompt a pop-up window to appear.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Type in the command ‘/asana create’ to start an assingment.

2. Set up the task using the available options, making sure to add an assignee, then hit “Create.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider When finish filling out information, click ‘Create.’

The task would then be added to the user’s Asana account, and may be public unless you opted for a private task.

