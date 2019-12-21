How to assign tasks in Google Docs in 2 different ways

dennizn/Shutterstock You can assign tasks in Google Docs in two simple ways.

Google Docs is the Google suite word-processing program used to create, edit, and share documents online. You can also use Google Docs to collaborate with friends or colleagues and assign tasks so collaborators know what needs to be done in certain documents.

Assigning a task, or “action item,” in Google Docs is simple and can be done in two different ways. One way requires nothing more than typing the task directly into the document itself, while the other way utilises comments.

Here’s how to do both.

How to assign tasks in Google Docs

1. With Tasks enabled, open the Google Docs homepage on your Mac or PC, and open the doc that you wish to assign a task in.

2. Within your document, begin typing your task in one of two formats:

Type “Todo: [User] to schedule meeting” or other applicable action item.

Type “AI: [User] to complete edits on Chapter 2” or other applicable action item.

3. Once your action item is typed out, a suggestion to assign the task to the user in question will pop up in the right hand side menu. Click “Assign.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Type the task directly into your Google Doc.

4. If you don’t see a suggestion to assign your task you may have to click the small arrow at the bottom-right of your screen to expand the side panel menu and then click the blue tasks icon, which is the last icon. Enable tasks, if you haven’t already.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Click the blue tasks icon.

How to assign tasks in Google Docs through comments

1. Open the Google Docs homepage on your Mac or PC, and open the doc that you wish to assign a task in.

2. Place your cursor in the area of the document that you’d like to be assigned as a task to a collaborator.

3. In the top toolbar, click “Insert” and then “Comment.”

4. Begin typing “+User’s email address” followed by the task instructions.

5. Click the checkbox next to “Assign to User” to assign the task to the person mentioned.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Check the box to assign the task to someone.

6. Click the blue “Assign” button.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Assign.’

