How to ask a question on Amazon in 5 simple steps to learn more about a product

Reuters You can always ask a question on Amazon to learn about a product prior to purchasing it.

It’s easy to ask a question on Amazon if you want to obtain more information about a certain product on the platform.

If you have knowledge about a given product yourself, or you want to warn people off after a poor experience, you can also answer others’ questions on Amazon.

For help with a question specific to your account or a purchase you have made, you can contact Amazon directly.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

What’s the best thing to do when you want to learn more about a product prior to buying it? You ask someone who has already purchased and used the product.

Amazon makes it easy to ask questions about all the millions of products the company lists on its platform, and you can do so very conveniently on the product page, where you can also browse reviews left by previous customers.

Before asking your question, take a moment to search through previous Q&A exchanges using the search bar right above the posted questions and answers, as yours may already have been broached by others.

If your question is specific to an issue with your Amazon account, you’re likely better off trying to contact Amazon customer service directly.

That said, it’s easy to ask a question on Amazon in the Q&A section for a product. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to ask a question on Amazon

1. Sign into your Amazon account on a Mac or PC and proceed to the page for the product that you have a question about.

2. Scroll down and find the search bar below the words “Have a question?” or the search bar below “Customer questions & answers.” Both will scour the page’s product info, reviews, and Q&A sections.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider You can type in your question under the ‘Have a question?’ section.

3. Type your question into the search bar using the simplest, most direct language you can.

4. Browse among the highlighted sections Amazon pulls up for you where it detected keywords from your query.

Steven John/Business Insider Sellers are often asked by Amazon to answer questions about products they have listed, so take certain answers with a grain of salt, as a vendor may put a positive spin into their reply.

5. If your question has not been answered by previous customers, scroll down below the highlighted content and click the button that reads “Post your question.”

Now sit back and wait for community members to edify you.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.