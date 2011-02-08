SAVE YOUR TWEETS: 6 Ways To Back Up Your Twitter Feed

Worried about losing all of your tweets some day? Well, we have some good news and some bad news.
The bad news first: Twitter will only save your most recent 3,200 tweets. And your tweets are only searchable for roughly a week and a half.
Now the good news: there are lots of options to archive and export your tweets permanently.
The next time you see Twitter’s famous “fail whale,” you can breathe easy, because you’ll know that your content is backed up and protected.
Tweetake makes it easy to back up all of your Twitter history. This includes a list of your followers, direct messages, favourites, or anything else you could want. The output is a .csv file that is viewable in Microsoft Excel.
BackUpMyTweets will store 10 MB of your Twitter history for free - that's quite a bit of text. All you have to do is tweet about them. The service can also be used for backing up your email, blog, and photos.
TweetBackup is another free solution for archiving your Twitter content. Their service runs over the internet, meaning there's nothing to install and no work required on your part.
There's a feature built into Evernote that makes it a cinch to preserve your tweets for later - simply insert '@myEN' in the body of your public tweet. The service will catch it and hang on to it for you. This is the best choice for someone who might only want to backup selected tweets instead of an entire account.
For those of you who are self-hosting your own WordPress blogs, you can integrate an extension called Twitter Tools that will automatically integrate your tweets into your blog.You might even consider setting up a dedicated blog that's kept private just for backups.
Tweet Nest is a web app that you install and host yourself. It creates a localised, searchable version of your Twitter history with absolutely no maximum number of tweets. It offers an elegant and customisable interface that will look great as an extension to your personal or business site.
The service requires more technical expertise than the others, so only try it if you have some web development experience.
